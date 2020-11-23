With the holiday season soon in full swing, we have a lot of choices to make.
Turkey or ham? Real or fake tree? XBox One S or Playstation 5?
You should definitely be counting your blessings this Thanksgiving if these are the biggest decisions you and your loved ones are facing.
Too many families are burdened by far greater dilemmas.
Do we eat lunch or save it for dinner so the kids aren’t hungry overnight? Will the landlord give me another month to get back on my feet? Do I have enough blankets to stay warm if I have to sleep in the car? Can I save $5 to get a gift for the kids at the dollar store?
There are families in Madison County asking themselves these very questions right now.
And the unending months of the coronavirus pandemic, which have damaged the already fragile economy and led to job losses across the country, have only added to their numbers.
What are you doing to help them?
Don’t get defensive. It’s awesome that you plan to donate to the food pantry for the Thanksgiving meal and that you’re going to take two names from the Angel Tree at church to buy gifts for the kids. That’s exactly the type of thing we advocate for in this space to help spread the light to the darkest corners of humanity.
But the season of thanks and giving is notorious for pulling at our heartstrings and inspiring us to do something nice for those in need.
But be honest ... how much do you think about them in January after the holidays are gone? How often do you give of yourself and your blessings in the middle of June?
So, as you reach into your wallet to give this holiday season make mental note in your brain and your heart ... “This need is here all year round and I will do something about it each and every season.”
It’s worth it. Those families are worth it.
