Eighty years ago, a great darkness bearing unspeakable horrors was spreading across Europe.
Sixteen million American men and women joined with the Allied Forces to beat back this scourge and bring back the light. Four hundred thousand died in the effort. They were heroes amid incredible tragedy as were the fortunate sons and daughters who made it home to a grateful country.
There was not a sucker or loser in the bunch. Just everyday Americans who felt duty-bound to protect the ideals of our nation and its population.
Since the Revolution, residents of this country have joined our armed forces and fought in the name of freedom for our nation and liberation of the oppressed across the globe.
They are courageous. They are selfless. And they are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for everything we hold dear.
Most of us cannot imagine doing the same ... it takes a special something to literally risk life and limb for notions like liberty and truth.
So we honor their service and sacrifice with two federal holidays and with small acts of gratefulness, like paying for a meal or giving discounts at stores.
Because we know that our nation, and all the greatness it can possess, could not exist without them.
Or at least most of us do.
Our government has failed our service members again and again ... sending them into unjust wars, failing to properly equip them despite spending billions on defense and underfunding programs to help them when they return with physical and mental scars.
For that, we should be ashamed.
We must speak louder in support of policies and programs that benefit our troops. And we cannot tolerate ideals that diminish or belittle their sacrifices.
No profession or walk of life is infallible. But giving your life for your country is beyond reproach and demanding of our respect.
