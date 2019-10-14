“Be a good role model.”
It’s a phrase we say over and over again to parents, neighbors, teachers, teenagers and even actors and professional athletes. We expect, even demand, those in our children’s lives conduct themselves with integrity, demonstrate selfless service and live by the golden rule. We know kids are always watching with curious eyes and impressionable minds.
Sometimes we forget the kids themselves can be the best role models ... especially kids who face significant obstacles.
COMPASS alternative school is creating kids we can all look up to by teaching them about gratitude.
The school held a Day of Gratitude last year. The event included random acts of kindness, neighborhood service projects and making dog treats for an animal shelter. It returns this year bigger and better, with flowers delivered to nurses, the watching of “Pay It Forward,” and a special Thanksgiving feast in November.
Kyle Douglas, COMPASS’s dean of students, says the event means a lot to the kids because they don’t get many opportunities to go out and have an impact on their communities.
“We don’t get to see their faces light up that much. That inner voice of doing good, they don’t get to experience that, that often,” Douglas said.
There’s no purer joy than the joy of doing good. The kids don’t do it for social status or perks or recognition. They do good to do good.
“This is my favorite day of the year. It’s probably what the kids remember most,” COMPASS Principal Kristal McCorkle said.
And it’s all made possible by a grant from the Anderson Education Foundation. This year, the foundation distributed just under $35,000 in increments ranging from $263 to $1,000 for a variety of projects. Each of the Anderson Community schools received a grant, and a penny whistle club and dozens of other initiatives were born.
Giving begets gratitude. Gratitude begets giving.
It’s a cycle we would all do well to emulate and continue.
The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
