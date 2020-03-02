It’s hard to watch TV news or peruse social media without hearing about coronavirus, which has caused panic, fear and a host of misinformation to flood across the country. The flu-like illness is responsible for 80,000 infections worldwide and about 3,000 deaths, including one here in the United States.
If there’s a time to be extraordinarily thankful for the thousands of doctors, nurses, EMTs and other health professionals that regularly expose themselves to illness and injury, it’s now.
Few of us enjoy going to the clinic for regular appointments or even when we are sick. A good bedside manner can help ease the “pain,” but we’d just as soon not have to put up with embarrassing tests, backless gowns and sticks in the arm or the rear.
But as embarrassing or gross as treatment can be, just imagine being on the other side, dealing with runny noses, screaming kids, fungus and pus.
It takes special people to work in health care, from vascular surgeons to pediatricians to nurses to lab technicians. You’ve got to be smart and have a penchant for details, no matter your position. You’ve got to be able to put in long hours of study, then practice, then work. You’ve got to be able to handle blood, guts and worse.
The best have a true heart for the people they serve and are willing to put their self in harm’s way to care for and protect others.
So, in the coming weeks, think of those on the frontlines battling coronavirus. Listen to their advice about how to keep yourself well and how to care for loved ones who fall ill. Don’t buy up medical masks and gloves they rely on to do their jobs.
And, when you’re at the doctor’s office, remember to not only thank the MDs but also the nurses, physician’s assistants and technicians. One day, your life could depend on them.
