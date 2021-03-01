“We need a home for an 8-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister. Do you think you could take them?”
Every single day, calls, texts and emails just like this go out to a network of foster parents across the state from child services agencies. Because, every single day, there are more children in need of a safe place.
The reasons vary, but often involve neglect, abuse and/or drug use by the parents. Each case is unique and heartbreaking on many levels.
Children removed from their parents’ care experience significant trauma, in addition to whatever circumstances they may have faced in their home. When this happens, they need a place to sleep, a place with three meals a day and a place that will make sure they attend school. They often only bring the clothes on their backs and a favorite toy or blanket, so they need socks, underwear, pants and shirts. But, most of all, they need somewhere they can feel safe from the trauma that’s behind them.
This is where foster parents come in, offering space in their home and hearts for hurting and vulnerable children.
Unfortunately, there are too few foster parents for the great need in our state.
It isn’t an easy calling. The application process is rigorous and will delve in the intimate details of your personal life. There’s a ton of paperwork and background checks, all to ensure the safety of the kids entering the home. And simple things like haircuts and immunizations require approval of parents or the courts.
But those headaches can pale in comparison to the frustration and heartbreak of working within the system, watching parents struggle to complete plans that would reunite them with the children and seeing kids’ hearts broken again and again when no one shows up for court-appointed visits.
Honestly, it’s a wonder anyone would put themselves through the anguish.
But they don’t do it for themselves. They do it for the kids. For those who spend only a few days or weeks in their home. For those who stay for months. For those who stay for years. And for those who stay forever.
If you feel the calling, do your homework on what fostering really means. Realize how it will absolutely change your life.
And, if you think you can undertake the role, do it and change a little one’s life in their greatest hour of need.
