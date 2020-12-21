The holiday season brings so many joys ... the giving of gifts, the gathering of family, the good will toward all of mankind.
While a pandemic may change the way we celebrate these joys — with gifts delivered by Amazon, gathering over Zoom and donations made online instead of in a kettle — at least we can still feel the joy of Christmas.
And we should remember that so many will not.
Christmas, and other holidays throughout the year, is especially hard for those grieving the loss of a loved one. A time of joy can instead be a time of tears as we mourn the empty seat at the table, the missing stocking on the fireplace. It can be very hard to look past the grief. The last thing someone in this situation wants to hear is that they should move on or embrace the good memories.
Grief is a valid emotion. And it’s a personal experience that can’t be quantified or processed through a checklist.
So, how can you help someone who’s grieving during the holidays?
Respect their choices about how they will spend the holidays. Whether it’s watching Netflix all day or retreating to a cabin in the woods, realize that they may need a break this year.
Invite them to your Zoom holiday gathering, but don’t push. Some will be happy for the company, while others will politely decline but be happy to be included.
Send a thoughtful card, but avoid your usual Christmas greeting with a photo of your happy, smiling family.
Consider making a donation to a charity in the lost loved one’s memory.
Offer to help with things like grocery shopping, gift wrapping or cleaning. Relieving them of a simple burden may give them the space they need to grieve and still celebrate the holiday in some small way.
Listen to whatever they have to say. If they want to talk about their favorite TV show, give them your ear. It may help them open up about what they’re feeling and the person they’re missing.
And remember, this may not be the only holiday season where the dark clouds of grief roll in, especially if the holidays were a particularly special time with their lost loved one.
Be kind. Be understanding. And live with the hope that they’re able to see the light of the holidays again.
