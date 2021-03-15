Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Rain and snow this morning diminishing with winds increasing this afternoon. High 39F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.