As we reach the one-year mark of living in a pandemic, there’s been a lot of discussion about how it’s changed our everyday lives.
Masks and social distancing became the new normal — and will be until infection and vaccination rates reach satisfactory ranges. Virtual schooling and curbside pickup became daily occurrences instead of occasional happenstances. And we’re a lot more conscious of our physical well-being, scrutinizing any sniffle, cough or slight fever as a possible sign of having contracted COVID-19.
But there seems to be one aspect of the pandemic we’re hesitant to talk about ... maybe because our society never wants to talk about it.
But we need to.
Because even if you didn’t get sick, lose a loved one or find yourself unemployed due to the virus, this pandemic has taken a toll on you and your mental health.
Over the past year, you’ve lived during a period of incredible change and unprecedented isolation. So, it’s likely you’ve experienced stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness at levels you’ve never endured before. And if you were already dealing with mental health struggles, like anxiety and depression, they may have gotten worse.
If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. Numerous surveys of American adults show a major increase in symptoms of stress and anxiety since the pandemic began. Children, too, are dealing with the same issues.
So, let us ask ... are you OK?
It’s OK to say no. In fact, it’s OK to scream “no!” at the top of your lungs.
Now, what do we do about it?
First, we practice self-care.
We take care of our bodies. We get enough sleep. We get in some physical activity each day. We eat healthy. And we take a few minutes for ourselves each day to relax and recharge, whether it be prayer, meditation, yoga or a nice bubble bath.
We take care of our mind. We try to keep a regular routine. We limit our exposure to social media. We stay busy. We set priorities and reasonable goals. We focus on the positive.
We connect with others. We talk on the phone or FaceTime. We assist those in need. We get creative in ways to be together even if we’re not together.
Second, we stay mindful of what’s a typical reaction to stress and what’s not. And we recognize when we’ve been pushed beyond our ability to cope.
That’s when it’s time to ask for help.
Talk to your loved ones about what you’re feeling. Contact a minister or spiritual leader. Call your health provider for an appointment to discuss your struggles.
If you are to the point where you’re having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or use its webchat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.
And third, we keep talking about it. We banish the stigma. We help each other by not being ashamed.
No one has to go through this alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.