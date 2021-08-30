Sixteen years ago, Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 monster storm, absolutely ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi as a powerful storm surge overwhelmed aging levees and inundated parishes filled with terrified residents who were unable to flee.
It’s hard to forget the images of the devastation or the staggering loss of property. It’s hard to forget 1,800 people didn’t make it out of the storm.
On Sunday, on the same date Katrina changed New Orleans forever, Louisiana was reliving the nightmare.
Hurricane Ida came ashore about 45 miles west of where Katrina made landfall, but this storm was a different beast.
It strengthened dramatically overnight, rising to a Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds, just short of a Category 5 storm. It ties for the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the United States. Its hurricane-strength winds extend only half as far from the eye as Katrina’s but, make no mistake, this was a worst-case scenario.
Infrastructure officials believe Katrina left them, and an overhauled levee system, better prepared for a storm. But they worry other underfunded systems won’t be able to keep up with the deluge.
That leaves the population, many of whom cannot afford the cost of gas or a hotel to evacuate, vulnerable.
The crisis is further complicated by the surging COVID-19 pandemic in Louisiana. Hospitals are full, with few beds available. The injured will have nowhere to go. And if health care facilities lose power ... patients will lose their battles.
We’ll know the true toll in the coming days. We hope for the best, but we must prepare for the worst.
Louisiana needs us. We must answer the call.
Donate cash if you can, whether to the American Red Cross or another trustworthy organization funding relief efforts. These groups know where supplies are needed and are more equipped to get them to the right place.
Then say a prayer and keep the people of Louisiana in your heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.