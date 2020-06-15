Indiana has entered Stage 4 of its Back on Track plan, following a two-month, near-total shutdown initiated to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
Restaurants can open their dining rooms to 75% capacity. Bars and nightclubs can open at 50% capacity. Zoos, museums, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity. Recreational sports can resume. Social gatherings of up to 250 people can take place. Retail stores and malls can open to full capacity. Playgrounds and basketball and tennis courts can once again host children and adults.
Life is slowly getting back to normal, whatever that new normal might be.
Social distancing is still a best practice. Masks are becoming quite the fashion statement. And each cough has a whole new connotation.
It’s important to remember that even as you test the waters and enjoy measured returns to former freedoms that the virus hasn’t disappeared. While the shutdown has slowed the rise in cases, Indiana averages nearly 400 new positives daily. There’s still a risk of catching and spreading the disease, no matter what the latest Facebook meme tells you.
So, if you are one who will be reveling in reaching Stage 4 by gathering in large numbers, dining out at restaurants or spending an evening at the bar, kindly remember that many, especially those in high-risk categories, aren’t ready to venture out and will be practicing isolation and social distancing a bit longer.
Then, don’t forget about them. Keep calling a couple of times a week to see if they need anything or just need to hear another voice. Offer to drop off a takeout dinner, especially if they’ve been hesitant to get one delivered on their own. Make a run to the store for that item they need but can’t get through pickup or delivery.
Our choices in how we face the pandemic shouldn’t isolate us from each other. Share a little light so that being apart doesn’t make us feel so alone.
