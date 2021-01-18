In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivered one of the most iconic and most powerful speeches in our nation’s history.
He spoke of a dream, a vision of a better future he hoped and believed the nation would one day realize.
Framed by King’s extraordinary oratory skills and bolstered by his undeniable passion, his dream, that one day all human beings, no matter the color of their skin, would be treated as equals, with the same rights and opportunities, seemed inevitable.
What a shame that the events of 2020 and early days of 2021 have laid bare just how far we are from making King’s dream a reality.
That a movement named Black Lives Matter is required to bring attention to the disparities that still remain, particularly in policing, and, worse yet, that there are those that deny the validity of BLM’s complaints with ferocity is distressing. That some supporters of President Donald Trump who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol almost two weeks ago wore symbols of hate, like “Camp Auschwitz” shirts, and carried Confederate flags is deeply disturbing. That so many see no issue with keeping children from Latin American countries in cages because their parents dared to seek a better life is truly disheartening.
But we cannot let these realities of the current age, as dreadful and insurmountable as they may seem, deter us from King’s dream.
We must stay the course and devote ourselves to keeping that dream alive well within our hearts even as the darkness threatens to steal it from us.
Equality, for each and every human being in our nation, is achievable as long as we are willing to evaluate our systems for bias and prejudice and amend them to achieve our goal.
It is within reach as long as we are willing to evaluate ourselves, see our own biases and make changes to our hearts and minds.
King’s dream is not dead. It just needs us to stop dreaming and start doing something to turn the dream into reality.
