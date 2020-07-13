Instead of arguing about wearing masks or putting up with limited business hours, why not pack up the car, truck or RV and get away from it all?
While we may have missed out on some summer fun this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we sometimes need a reminder that the outdoors are never closed.
While we may call this a quarantine, we have more freedom than we realize. Here in Indiana, we have maintained our freedom of movement, including biking, hiking and camping. It is sometimes difficult to look on the bright side, but there was no ignoring the brightness of the sun Thursday as Herald Bulletin reporters took a walk around Mounds State Park to meet campers who were braving the 90-degree heat.
Another advantage to being in the state park is that walking on the trails offers significant shade from the sun.
For those with RVs, the KOA campground has remained open for travelers. The KOA manager talked of snowbirds returning from the southern United States passing through on their way back to Canada or Michigan.
Mounds State Park is open for business and offers both RV and primitive campsites.
Yes, we’ve passed the summer solstice and the days are growing shorter, but there is still plenty of warm weather to enjoy.
There’s no reason not to take those vacation days, hit the road and take to the great outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.