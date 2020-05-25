“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” — Pablo Picasso
Take a moment to imagine the past few months without the “creatives” ... those people who have a spark of light within them that drives them to share of themselves through performance, words, images or a multitude of other means.
Without actors, writers, directors and a thousand other talented individuals, there would have been no television or movies to binge watch. Without authors, no books to read. Without makers and crafters, no projects to assemble. Without visionaries and storytellers, no video or board games to entertain and distract. Without singers and musicians, no music to fill the endless hours.
While some may (incorrectly) argue we could do without those things in our lives, others know these products of the most creative among us are essential to our species.
Why, even primitive man knew the value of the arts. Cave paintings were stories to be passed down, lessons to be learned. This art also preserved the culture of that early society so that the future of humanity would never forget its roots.
“The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.” — Aristotle
The arts bring light to our lives no matter their form, for they bring enlightenment about beauty, emotions and the human condition.
And they distract from the darkness that at times threatens to engulf us all, even when the globe isn’t threatened by a pandemic.
Remember how good it felt when you listened to the high school marching band play at halftime? Remember the way you laughed during that local theater production? Remember how you teared up over the love captured in the photograph at your child’s wedding?
Those are the feelings our souls crave, and that’s why we continually seek them out at concerts, plays and museums and in television, films and music.
Without them, are we really even human?
”Art is much less important than life, but what a poor life without it.” — Robert Motherwell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.