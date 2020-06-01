Peaceful protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and fed by a legacy of racism that infests our country have boiled over with rage and violence in recent nights.
As the sun has set on marches in cities across the nation, anger has manifested as bricks being thrown through windows, fires being set in buildings and shots ringing out in the streets. Police have responded with and sometimes preemptively deployed tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets.
To be clear, much of the violence can be linked to those who intend to cause chaos and destruction instead of those who are marching for a cause. But there are also certainly individuals whose emotions have gotten the best of them as they try to speak up for the oppressed and for future generations.
And there are those who feel without the spectacle of violence their message will once again fall on deaf ears.
It’s a dark time in the history of our nation, one that’s been a long time in the making.
But, amidst all the violence and damage, there have also been moments of understanding and moments of great humanity.
In Flint, Michigan, protesters took to the streets not knowing what to expect from local law enforcement. What they found was a sheriff who acknowledged that he and his deputies are mad, too, and he asked how they could help. When the crowd said, “Walk with us!,” he did.
In Minneapolis, the epicenter of the protests, individuals from all demographics went to the areas where damage had occurred the previous evening and assisted in the cleanup.
In Louisville, a police officer in full riot gear became separated from his squad. Protesters formed a protective barrier around the officer until he could rejoin the force.
A video from Charlotte shows a black activist from the Free Hugs Project hugging a white police officer.
Another video from Atlanta shows a black police officer talking calmly with protesters about his feelings on Floyd’s death.
If we can hold on to these moments and remember what binds us together as fellow human beings, we’ll find our way through the dark. And hopefully we’ll all come out a bit more enlightened.
