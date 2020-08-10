The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much, from our day-to-day interactions and how we attend school and church to annual gatherings and longstanding events.
Last week, the pandemic claimed a holiday tradition that is vital to many in the community.
For 37 years, volunteers have served a free Thanksgiving Day meal to residents at the Geater Center in Anderson. That won’t happen this year.
Organizer James Warner announced Tuesday that this year’s meal has been canceled due to concerns over the virus and worries about being able to recruit enough volunteers.
Warner acknowledged the decision will hurt many in the community who count on that free meal and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day.
Last year, the Geater Center provided about 1,400 meals to residents.
The Christian Center, which also provides a meal on the November holiday, will continue its tradition this year, hoping to help fill the void left by the absence of a meal at the Geater Center. Director Rob Spaulding said the Christian Center distributed about 600 meals last year.
Collectively, that’s 2,000 meals ... and 2,000 residents who depend on others to feel their bellies and souls on Thanksgiving Day.
This year, with thousands jobless because of the pandemic, that number undoubtedly will be higher.
This only underscores the importance of such services within the community. Even in the best of times (which these are not), local residents struggle with hunger and other basic needs.
Fortunately, our community is blessed with giving spirits like Warner and Spaulding who have made it their mission to meet those needs in numerous ways.
Hopefully, a solution will present itself, and none of those 2,000 individuals and the countless others in need will go hungry this Thanksgiving.
And we can all hope that by next year the pandemic will be behind us and traditions like the Geater Center’s meal can welcome residents with open arms once again.
