“Where do I find this (item that is not sold in the store)?”
“Why don’t you have this in stock anymore? It’s the must-have toy of the season!”
“Why can’t you move any faster? I’ve been waiting in line for 10 minutes!”
“Well, I was positive this was on sale. I want to see the manager!”
‘Tis the season for consumers to make the lives of retail workers utterly miserable.
While this phenomenon isn’t limited to the holiday season, it seems American consumers’ patience wanes significantly and their complaints increase exponentially when the Christmas shopping season begins.
There’s always a little extra stress to find the perfect gift, and holiday crowds can cause extreme anxiety. But that’s no reason to take your frustrations out on the person ringing up your purchases or stocking the shelves.
The average retail worker makes about $23,000 a year, or about $11.35 a hour. Many don’t get any benefits such as health insurance or paid time off. And, amid the coronavirus pandemic, their job puts them in contact with a public that may not even consider the workers’ health when deciding whether to wear a mask.
In other words, they don’t deserve to take your gruff at any point in the year and especially not during the busiest shopping season.
What can you do to make their lives easier?
Don’t say, “Hey, you!” Do say, “Excuse me.”
If they have a name tag, use their name when addressing them. It’s amazing what simply hearing your name can do for your spirit.
Be understanding when they can’t answer your questions right away. Things change every second this time of year as stock flies off the shelves. Use patience when making a difficult request.
Follow store rules or procedures so your trip is smooth. You will not be an exception in most cases.
Wear a mask ... if not for yourself, for the loved ones the workers could carry the disease home to or for the employees who could lose their jobs if they need to take a sick day.
And, most of all, be kind. Just ... be kind
