The last year and a half has left us all a little rough around the edges.
Some of us have yet to switch back to more formal attire, opting instead to remain wrapped in the comfort of the loungewear that is the official uniform of the pandemic.
Some of us are still treating the highways and byways as super speedways, pushing the pedal to the metal despite the return of traffic to normal levels.
And some of us have forgotten, or perhaps chosen to ignore, that there are others around us when we venture out into public spaces, using language reserved for the privacy of our homes in front of young, innocent ears.
The list doesn’t end there ... being out in a crowd right now can be downright uncomfortable. Everyone is on edge, irritable to the point of exhaustion.
Aren’t we supposed to be enjoying ourselves after all the isolation and quarantine?
Of course, that would be a whole lot easier if everyone did the very least they can do — like get vaccinated and wear a mask — to stomp out this pandemic.
But that’s another topic for another time.
Turning back to this topic, the bottom line is to mind your manners in public spaces.
Be mindful of the environment and people around you. If you’re at a family event with lots of kids running around, don’t use language, whether it’s swearing or adult-themed, that would make your grandmother hit you on the head with her purse. If it’s your kids running around, make sure they know not to be running people over.
Be patient. Let a car in front of you when the other lane is ending. Don’t expect short-staffed restaurants to have your meal to you in five minutes. Don’t grump at someone who might be walking a little slow in front of you.
Be kind. Be kind. Be kind.
Now that we’re back together, let’s make it the best experience we can for everyone.
