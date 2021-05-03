Mother’s Day became an official holiday when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure in 1914. It established the second Sunday of each May as a day to celebrate the sacrifices mothers make for their children.
On May 9, many of us will celebrate the woman who brought us into this world and biologically is identified as our mother.
But “mom” often encompasses more than just one-half of our genetic code.
Some “moms” take over when your biological parent isn’t present. Some “moms” provide for children when families are struggling. Some “moms” are mentors when relationships with parents are difficult.
Mom can be the grandmother who stepped in and raised you long after she was done raising her own children.
Mom might be the woman who welcomed you into her home at the worst moment of your life, provided safety and security and adopted you as her own.
Mom could be the nice lady that dad married after the divorce who treated you with kindness and tried to make the best of an awkward situation.
Mom might define the next-door neighbor who watched you after school, made sure you had food and mended your clothes.
Mom can be the teacher or coach who was so much more, guiding you through adolescence and helping you reach your potential.
Mom could be your best friend’s mother who fed, transported and doted on you as much as your own mom.
If you’re blessed with an amazing mom in any sense of the word, make sure she knows it this year. Shower her with flowers, jewelry or breakfast in bed, but most importantly affection and love. Call her and talk for an hour if you’re too far away to visit.
If the past year has taught us anything, we can’t take our loved ones for granted ... especially our moms, who helped shape us into the men and women we’ve become with their love, wisdom and grace.
