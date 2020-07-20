Doing good isn’t always easy ... in fact, sometimes making the choice to help others can be exhausting, time-consuming and even expensive.
At times, it’s hard not to be selfish and put yourself first. And that’s OK. You have to take care of you and yours, too.
But you can’t make that excuse every hour of every day. There are plenty of simple, low- or no-cost ways to improve your local and global communities.
Here are just a few examples of how you can be a light in your community:
Empower your kids to be agents of change: Your children aren’t powerless. They can do little (and huge!) things now to ensure a better future for themselves. Involve them in volunteering for community causes. Encourage them to celebrate others’ differences. Let them lead and you’ll be surprised where they take you.
Share your talents: Maybe you’re musical or maybe you know how to bake a cake. Whatever your talent is, teach your skills to neighborhood kids or share a video on the internet. Stick to the basics or beginners lessons, so you aren’t giving away your hard work and hard-earned expertise for free.
Plant a tree: As a consumer culture, we often don’t think about putting back what we consume. Planting a tree is a simple way to do that. You’ll beautify your home and help keep the air clean.
Get first aid certified: When someone is injured, our natural instinct is to help. But many are afraid of doing the wrong thing. First-aid and CPR classes are widely available. Once you’ve been trained, you could be the one to help during an emergency!
Leave a generous tip: The next time you receive great service, don’t get out the calculator to figure out that 15% ... instead, try 20%, 25% or even 30% for truly excellent service. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, servers’ hours have been cut or not existent, so giving them a little extra could go a long way.
