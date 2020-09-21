Every day there are an average of 123 suicides in the United States.
That’s 123 sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34 and fourth leading cause for people 35-54, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. More women attempt suicide than men, but men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide. Almost half of those who die by suicide have a diagnosed mental health condition, but 90% have experienced symptoms.
According to NAMI, the overall suicide rate has increased by 31% since 2001. Ten percent of young adults say they experienced suicidal thoughts in the past year.
These statistics reflect a “normal” year. Imagine what the events of 2020 – pandemic, social turmoil, natural disasters and political chaos – will bring.
The mental toll of the year makes it all the more important to recommit to raising awareness and fighting suicide, particularly during September, which is Suicide Prevention Month.
How can you participate when mental health struggles are so often battled in silence?
Share resources so those who are struggling can easily find and get the help they need.
Share stories about mental health issues to show others they’re not alone and to break down the stigma of mental illness.
Share stories about how suicide has affected families and communities.
Know the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Don’t ignore them when you see or experience them.
And, most importantly, listen to your family and friends if they take a chance and share their struggles with you. Know how to respond to their immediate and long-term needs.
It’s OK to talk about suicide. It’s OK to talk about mental illness.
Both are better than feeling helpless when your friend or family member becomes a statistic.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.
