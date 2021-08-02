The Olympics is an exhibition of the feats the human body can accomplish when it is pushed to its limits and beyond with rigorous training and unwavering determination.
The Games, however, also remind us about the purity of the human spirit.
American Katie Ledecky, one of the most decorated women’s distance swimmers of all time, dominated the first women’s 1,500-meter race in Olympic history. But, as excited as she was to take the gold, Ledecky deflected praise to her fellow Team USA swimmer Erica Sullivan, who came from behind to take the silver medal.
Ledecky, an absolute legend, didn’t have to share the spotlight. In acknowledging the amazing performance by her teammate. she showed the Olympics don’t have to be cutthroat.
The Games’ two gold medal high-jumpers would agree.
Italian Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar tied in Sunday’s high-jump competition after both missed three times at the Olympic-record height of 7 feet, 10 inches. They were given the option of having a jump-off to decide the gold medalist. Barshim asked if two golds were possible. When an official confirmed it would be, Tamberi and Barshim accepted the tie.
“This is beyond sport,” Barshim said. “This is the message we deliver to the young generation.”
The story of a shared win is heartwarming, but the best moments don’t always come in victory.
During the running of a semifinal heat of the men’s 800 meters Sunday, American Isaiah Jewett and Botswanan Nijel Amos got tangled just as Jewett was preparing to make his final kick toward the finish. Both runners fell to the track, out of contention. Then they helped each other to their feet and finished the race together, 54 seconds behind the winner.
“Regardless of how mad you are, you have to be a hero at the end of the day,” Jewett said. “Because that’s what heroes do, they show their humanity through who they are and show they’re good people.”
People ... yes, despite their inhuman athletic feats, it’s good to remember Olympians are just people.
People who should be as celebrated for what they show us about humanity as for what they achieve with their bodies.
