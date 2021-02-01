A year ago, most of the world was going about its business as usual. We ate in restaurants. Our kids went to school. And being around each other wasn’t potentially hazardous to our health.
But in China, reality was rapidly changing. A novel coronavirus was spreading quickly and killing efficiently. The problem had become severe enough to warrant coverage on the nightly news, but it wasn’t top of mind for most Americans.
Of course, that too changed.
Come March 2020, the virus had landed on our shores and forced the shutdown of businesses and schools across the country. We all learned real quick about masks, social distancing and washing our hands. And we stayed at home, hoping to keep our loved ones, particularly those who were most vulnerable, safe.
It’s been a long 11 months. We’ve seen the number of cases rise to terrifying heights and fall to encouraging lows. As our knowledge of the virus has grown, measures meant to keep us safe, including guidance on gathering together, have often been amended. Attitudes toward these measures meant to prevent the spread also have changed ... some to the betterment of our community, some not.
Late in 2020, we got the best possible news. Medical companies, backed by an influx of money and resources, had successfully created vaccines for the virus in record time. A light had finally appeared at the end of this long, dark tunnel.
Vaccine distribution has begun, with shots being offered to our health care workers and most vulnerable Americans first. While there have been issues with the rollout, things are picking up. Johnson & Johnson said this weekend that there should be enough vaccine to have everyone in the nation immunized by June.
That light is getting bigger, but we’re not there yet.
We still need to stick to those measures that have been proven to limit the spread of the disease. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Maintain a social distance.
If we can do this for each other, we’ll all soon be celebrating in the light together.
