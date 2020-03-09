According to the Department of Education, 32 million adults in the United States can’t read this sentence.
We probably don’t have to spell out what that means for their lives. Illiteracy limits job opportunities, which in turn limits access to adequate paychecks, insurance and health care. It affects being able to interact with others and the world around you, including reading everything from medicine bottles to road signs. And, according to the Department of Justice, being illiterate means you’re more likely to be involved in violence or crime.
That’s what makes events like National Read Across America Day so important.
Read Across America Day is celebrated annually on March 2, the birthday of popular children’s author Dr. Seuss. It’s usually accompanied by activities to enhance the reading experiences of school children, and the events are often stretched throughout National Reading Week.
Indiana Christian Academy fifth graders put on a play for their younger classmates. Eastside Elementary had themed days last week, including Pajama Day, Wacky Wednesday and Hat Day, each representing one of Seuss’ beloved books. And many other schools took part in celebrations emphasizing the most important skill children will learn while within their walls.
And that’s a great reminder of just how important our teachers, especially at the elementary level, are to the future of our nation’s children. Parents often lay the early foundation with reading to their children at bedtime, but it’s our teachers who add layers through teaching phonics and other essential skills.
They also offer the encouragement that’s so essential to making emerging readers blossom into confident students. It’s not an overnight process, with lots of mispronounced words and jumbled sentences. So their kind words and gentle leadership are as important as sight words and spelling tests.
No child should leave our schools without reading skills. By offering our support to teachers and parents alike and making Read Across America as big as the Super Bowl, we can achieve that goal and ensure a better feature for all.
