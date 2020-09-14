Charred rubble that used to be homes. Trees and mountainsides aflame. A horrifying orange glow making it hard to tell if it’s night or day.
Images from the western United States are nothing short of apocalyptic.
Wildfires up and down the West Coast have destroyed entire neighborhoods. Tens of thousands have been evacuated. The air is becoming increasingly difficult to breathe. And at least 33 people have lost their lives amid the flames.
The horror is unimaginable.
Meanwhile, along the Gulf Coast residents are preparing for an increasingly powerful and dangerous hurricane to make landfall anywhere from New Orleans to Pensacola, Florida. The region has already endured one storm, Hurricane Laura, which brought deadly storm surge and devastating winds.
Now, Hurricane Sally is bearing down and putting thousands of lives at risk with the threat of catastrophic flooding.
In both cases, there is little residents can do besides heed the warnings from officials, follow evacuation orders and give thanks to the individuals putting themselves in harm’s way to take on Mother Nature.
In the West, thousands of firefighters are battling incredible odds to protect human life and property in the way of the fires. Death is a very real possibility for these men and women, even if they do everything right. Fire is unpredictable, unflinching and unforgivable.
In the South, emergency personnel help fill sandbags to protect homes, drive through neighborhoods that have been ordered to evacuate to check on residents and help load supplies into shelters. Then, they’ll hunker down with everyone else to endure the storm. Once the winds have abated, they’ll head out into high-water areas with downed live power lines and unstable trees to search for those who may be trapped and near drowning.
Without these firefighters and rescue workers, we would have no hope in the face of these disasters. Their heroism and bravery make it possible to believe we can weather all storms.
