Boom.
Bang. Bang. Bang. BANG.
Pop. Pop.
Sizzzzzzzzzle.
Ah, the sounds of summer.
Fireworks, firecrackers, sparklers and bottle rockets are a beloved tradition of our warmest season. They light up the night sky in communities all across the nation from Memorial Day to Labor Day. These mini (or not-so-mini) explosions of light and sound are a quintessential celebration of American freedoms.
But are fireworks, in their many forms, a good thing?
Let’s first examine a portion of that above description.
Fireworks are, by definition, “a device containing gunpowder and other combustible chemicals that causes a spectacular explosion when ignited, used typically for display or in celebrations.”
Explosion means a violent shattering or destruction of something. Ignited means the use of fire.
Explosion. Destruction. Fire.
A dangerous combination, no matter their purpose. Even more so when utilized in a situation, such as an Independence Day celebration, where the consumption of alcohol is common.
In the United States, 12 people died in non-occupational, fireworks-related accidents during 2019, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual report on fireworks. More than 10,000 people were injured — 58% with burns — in fireworks-related incidents. Seventy-three percent of the injuries were treated in hospital emergency departments from June 21 to July 21.
Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36% of the injuries. About 900 injuries were caused by sparklers, another 400 by bottle rockets and about 800 by firecrackers.
The hands and fingers were the most often injured, followed by the legs, eyes, head, face and ears, and arms.
Most people were treated and released from the hospital, but 12% were admitted or transferred to a hospital.
Twelve people dead. More than 10,000 injured. That’s an incredible toll.
And it doesn’t include the hundreds of war veterans plagued by the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and flashbacks with each boom. Or the thousands of family pets who, frightened by that pop, pop, pop, bolted from their yards. Or the exhausted parents who had to tend to scared babies when those bangs rang out through their neighborhood at 2 a.m.
No one wants to ban fireworks from our celebrations. But a little common sense and a little courtesy in their use would go a long way toward making the summer a lot safer and a lot more enjoyable for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.