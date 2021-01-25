The nation collectively held its breath Wednesday as Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first woman, Black and South Asian vice president, were inaugurated at the Capitol.
The events of Jan. 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral ballots for Biden, had left us all on edge, fearful that a more coordinated attack and/or escalated conflict could arise during the inauguration. Officials had exponentially increased the number of National Guard troops at the Capitol and essentially locked down Washington, D.C., as rumors of an effort to disrupt the proceedings circulated on social media. The FBI went so far as to vet and expel those troops with connections to white supremacist and far-right groups, minimizing the chance of an “inside job” perpetrated by those charged with protecting the ceremony.
Fortunately, aside from coronavirus-related restrictions that limited the number of attendees and required the podium to be wiped down between speakers, the inauguration was business as usual ... or as usual as a history-making moment can be. Lady Gaga performed a breathtaking rendition of the national anthem, Amanda Gorman wowed the nation with her poem “The Hills We Climb” and millions of women and girls celebrated as Harris took her oath and broke a glass ceiling that’s existed since our nation was born.
There was a sigh of relief as the events concluded without so much as a kerfuffle.
The inauguration did, however, leave us with an unexpected gift ... the birth of an incredible Sen. Bernie Sanders meme.
In case you somehow haven’t seen it, veteran photographer Brendan Smialowski captured an unassuming photo of a masked Sanders sitting cross-legged on a folding chair, wearing a heavy green coat and brown-and-white mittens to protect him from the cold.
Since the photo hit the internet, Bernie has showed up in iconic scenes of hundreds of TV shows and movies, appeared in dozens of historical photos and given a new meaning to the word “viral.”
Bernie is everywhere, and the people all over the internet can’t get enough.
In such a tense and stressful week, it’s what we all needed ... a reason to smile and join together on at least this one thing to bring a little laughter to the world.
