It’s been a brutal news week.
Headlines in The Herald Bulletin have been dominated by two separate trials — one of a man accused of killing another man who came to help a friend change a tire and the other of a man accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s young daughter.
The details, those shared with the jury and public throughtout the trials, are horrifying. They make you question your faith in humanity. And grieve yet again for the lives lost.
But even in a public trial, we are spared some of the worst details, ones only those who work the case know.
Prosecutors and police officers are frequent targets of ridicule and scorn. To be fair, the public often encounters these individuals in the worst moments of their lives. It can color one’s opinion and perspective.
But most of those serving the public as a prosecutor or police officer are good people with good hearts who want to serve the public good. And they are the ones who arrive on the scene and bear witness to atrocities we could never imagine and pray we never endure.
They are the ones who interview witnesses and suspects and learn things they’ll never erase from their minds. They are the ones who see photos and videos of images that are forever seared in their brains. They are the ones who can never really leave these cases at work, taking them home with them to review and relive.
When they win a case and justice is served, they are relieved. But often in cases such as the two facing trial this week, they are haunted.
And when a case doesn’t go their way, it can stay with them for the rest of their lives.
And yet, they keep going, pursuing justice for those lost, for those without voices.
Seeking justice comes at a cost. One they willingly pay. And we should be thankful for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.