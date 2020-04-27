You probably don’t give much thought to the person behind the checkout when you run to the store. You probably don’t remember the name of your server after she takes your drink order. And you probably couldn’t pick your mailman out of a crowd.
Even if you find yourself saying, “Wait, yes I do!”, how often have you thanked them?
Not likely too often.
Before the world changed and we found ourselves navigating this strange COVID-19 reality, those employed in service industries — servers, bartenders, clerks, cashiers, mail workers — were an often-neglected and certainly underappreciated part of our workforce.
But now, much like our health care workers on the front lines of combating the virus, these people, who have families and loved ones, are putting themselves at risk to ensure we have food, gas and other necessities.
They don’t get paid well for it. Most make minimum wage; some make less if their job involves tips. None are rolling in millions.
They regularly are verbally abused by the public, usually because of something that went wrong that was no fault of their own. Or sometimes they don’t move fast enough to fit our schedule. Or sometimes they forget to account for your off-the-menu request or last-second alteration.
We let them hear about it, either with a tirade of less-than-kind words or an essentially nonexistent tip.
And, worst of all, society often views our service industry workers as somehow less than the rest of us, as uneducated, as unworthy of admiration.
In reality, our society wouldn’t function without these essential workers, many of whom are doing their best to provide for their families. Many enjoy the day-to-day duties of their jobs, even when their paychecks don’t quite pay the bills. Many are our neighbors, church members and the parents of our friends’ kids.
They aren’t strangers, and they don’t deserved to be treated like it. When you’re out, especially now, take a moment to learn their names and their faces. And say a simple “thank you” to show you’ve seen them and recognize the sacrifices they make so that your life is more convenient.
