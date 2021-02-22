When winter fell upon Texas with a vengeance rarely seen in the Lone Star State, your first instinct may have been to think, “Welcome to our world.”
We hardy Northern folk would barely blink or, at worst, simply shudder at the weather Texas endured last week. Especially as we sit with 10 to 12 inches of snow on the ground and subzero wind chill values. Winter storms, snow, ice and cold are our reality for several months a year. We dig out and move on.
But in Texas, winter is typically a slight dip to milder temperatures. And the winter storms and extreme cold the state experienced last week are a once-in-a-century event — an event the state isn’t equipped to handle.
Snow plows and salt trucks to clear the roads are few and far between. Homes are not built with the same type of insulation used in construction up north. Power grids aren’t designed to handle the demand to keep those homes warm. And even winter clothing, especially heavy-duty jackets, are in short supply.
The storms have claimed the lives of 48 people, including 30 in Texas. Millions were left without power and water. Businesses have suffered billions in damage.
Amid all the darkness (literal and figurative), a light emerged from an unexpected place ... social media.
Social media has been a bit like the Wild West lately ... violent, unforgiving and, at times, soul-crushing.
But, when they saw their fellow Americans in need, a portion of Twitter and Facebook users stepped up to help.
The deeds were great and small.
Some shared tips about how to keep warm when there’s no power. Others piped up about how to prevent the food in your fridge from spoiling. Tweets for keeping your pets safe popped up, too.
Food and water drives were organized, and donations were directed to mutual aid centers. Money was Venmoed and CashApped, some of it intended for power bills that have skyrocketed in the days since the storms.
Sharing a meme poking fun at Texans would have been easy. But trying to help ... that’s what is right and kind.
