Advent calendars have long rewarded children eagerly counting the days until Christmas with piece of candy, tiny bit of chocolate or a small toy.
In recent years, they’ve evolved to include much more than chocolate, such as “15 Days of Star Wars Socks” and “24 Days of Crystal Christmas Hatchimals.”
So, why not craft our own version of an Advent calendar, inspired by the need to share even more kindness and light during this COVID-era holiday season?
Try one of these 25 simple things each day, with love and good will in your heart:
1. Pay for the order of the car behind you in the drive-thru.
2. Clean out the closet and donate clothes in good condition to a men’s or women’s shelter.
3. Make it a point to say “thank you” to everyone.
4. Call an older relative and ask them to share family stories with you.
5. Donate to an animal shelter in either money, supplies or time.
6. Donate used luggage to a foster care agency.
7. Take a family photo and send holiday cards to friends and family.
8. Donate to a toy drive.
9. Scrape the snow off someone’s car or shovel their front walk.
10. Send a teacher a gift card.
11. Sing a holiday carol to loved ones over the phone.
12. Write a letter to military personnel overseas.
13. Leave a note of appreciation and gift card for your mail carrier.
14. Choose a child’s name off a giving tree and pick out a gift.
15. Do someone else’s chores in your household. Or give yourself a break on them if you live alone.
16. Reach out to a family in need and offer to get groceries for their holiday meal.
17. Pick up trash during a walk through your neighborhood.
18. Donate items to the food pantry.
19. Put up holiday lights to spread a little cheer.
20. Tell someone how much they mean to you.
21. Devote one day to being present in the moment, without work or phone distractions.
22. Record yourself making one of your favorite recipes and share it with friends on social media.
23. Take some “me time” to focus on yourself and your needs.
24. Call your loved ones and make sure they know you love them.
25. Simply be kind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.