Halloween is just a few short days away and, like everything in 2020, it’s going to look a little different this year.
With coronavirus cases and resulting hospitalizations rising across the state, many communities are altering their Halloween plans, using events like drive-thru trunk-or-treats to give kids a chance to snag candy while keeping them and their families safe by limiting crowds and encounters with people outside their normal circle.
The City of Anderson is among those municipalities advising against traditional trick-or-treating, instead offering a Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Athletic Park. Treats will be prepackaged and distributed by police officers wearing gloves and masks as families drive through the park.
That’s the kind of thinking needed to get us through this pandemic.
But it’s also easy to understand that some families may not want to give up the tradition of trick-or-treating because we’re all longing to have something to feel close to normal.
Those who do trick-or-treat, as well as the homeowners who decide to pass out candy, should do what they can to make it as safe as possible for all involved. Here are a few recommendations, made by the city and other health officials, on being diligent about preventing the spread of the disease.
• Travel in small groups, limited to those that you have regular contact with.
• If you’re willing to receive trick-or-treaters, turn on your porch light. Arrange treats in advance to avoid direct contact with children.
• Prepackaged treats can be spaced on a table or on the driveway to allow for social distancing in retrieval.
• Only visit homes with porch lights on, signaling that trick-or-treaters are welcome. Don’t go to homes without the porch light on or that have not provided for a safe distribution of treats.
• Do not trick-or-treat or distribute treats if you or a family member is ill.
• Wear a mask and wash or sanitize your hands often.
It’s hard to give up our traditions, especially after such a trying year. But we all must do our part to protect not only ourselves, but everyone in our community. Causing the serious illness or death of a vulnerable community member would be a Halloween memory that would haunt you for the rest of your life.
