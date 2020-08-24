Every day since mid-March has seemed like an incredible struggle.
Seriously, the end of 2020 can’t get here fast enough.
That turning of the calendar beckons to us as we desperately hope the dawn of 2021 will somehow magically wash away many of the dismal circumstances and unending burdens the year has heaped up on us. Coronavirus, virtual learning, civil unrest, murder hornets, meth gators, post office delays, double hurricanes ... all banished with a simple flip from one year to the next.
In reality, that won’t happen. 2020 will become 2021, and we’ll still be faced with the same problems our community, nation and world are dealing with today.
So what do we do when the forecast is so gloomy and cloudy?
We look for silver linings.
Here is an example ... This weekend, the Indianapolis 500 roared to life at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was three months late because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there were no fans in the stands. But fans in central Indiana were able to watch the race live instead of on tape-delay after the local blackout was lifted. It’s not much, but it’s something.
A silver lining to virtual learning? In many parents’ experience, that doesn’t seem like something that could exist. There are those of us born to be teachers and those of us who know we in no way should lead a classroom of even one student.
But there are small joys to relish amid the frustration and graying hairs. Like the smile on your child’s face when the light bulb comes on and they understand a new concept for the first time. Or when you see your parenting pay off as they sit still for their teacher on a Zoom call.
Terrifying insects and gators hopped up on drugs? Well, that just makes for some imaginative and often hilarious headlines.
Weather threats and mail that’s days late?
Well, maybe we can’t find a silver lining to those particular clouds. But that doesn’t mean we should stop looking for that small ray of light in all the others.
