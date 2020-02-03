It can take a bit of ingenuity, a dab of creativity and a touch of inspiration to help others.
Fundraisers are great, but organizations sometimes have to think outside the box.
Take the Christian Center and its goal of connecting with communities outside of Anderson. The organization opened the Bella Boutique in Chesterfield last fall.
The store, open three days a week, receives donations from the community and offers them for sale, much like the Christian Center’s other store, Red Door Vintage. The clothes are often brand-new, with the tags still on them. It’s mostly women’s clothing, but the location also has men’s and children’s sections. There are also housewares, artwork and furnishings.
Don’t let the word “boutique” scare you. Most items for adults are $3, while the kids clothes are $1.50.
The proceeds from the store are used for the center’s ministries, including feeding the hungry.
Another local entity is trying to eliminate hunger. Ten teams competed Saturday in the No Hunger Frankton’s second Souper Bowl at Frankton Christian Church. The organization includes volunteers from the Eagle Cupboard, the Frankton Food Pantry and the Eagle Pack ministry.
About 250 people attended the event Saturday, and nearly $3,300 was raised.
With a name inspired by Sunday’s Super Bowl, it’s one of many similar events, including the 20th annual Souper Bowl at the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria. What better way to rally the community than offer it something familiar with a pleasant twist.
No one should have to go hungry. And we as a community should do what we can to get a step closer to that every day. So stop by the Christian Center’s store and find an outfit for date night next week. Or attend events like the Souper Bowl, where you can feed your belly and feed others while you feed your soul.
