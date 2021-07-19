“Freedom isn’t free.”
You’ve heard it before, probably as it relates to members of the armed forces killed in defense of our nation.
The sentiment is on point. The freedoms we have — to peacefully assemble, the free press, freedom of speech — came at a high cost. The lives of thousands birthed it in the Revolutionary War, secured it during World War II and continue to preserve it today.
The phrase is also relevant in our recent battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Lives were (and still are) at stake against a disease that was (and is) baffling and frustrating.
Our health care workers — nurses, doctors, lab technicians, respiratory specialists, chaplins, etc., etc. — put themselves in harm’s way to take care of the sick and keep the healthy from joining the ranks of the thousands suffering.
We lost a lot during the pandemic. Businesses struggled, and some folded. Workers found themselves working from home, if they were fortunate, or out of a job altogether if they weren’t. We gave up festivals, fairs, Christmas gatherings and birthday parties. We didn’t see loved ones for a year. We lost more than 600,000 people — mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, sons, daughters, grandmas and grandpas — along the way.
And now this summer, things are back in full swing. We’re returning to pre-pandemic life with gusto, celebrating at get-togethers, attending indoor events and shedding our masks with wild abandon.
It feels good.
But getting to this stage of the pandemic wasn’t free. It came at a great cost. And if we can’t put the proverbial nail in coronavirus’ coffin, all those sacrifices — the countless hours our health care workers spent away from their families and the lives of way too many Americans — will be in vain.
So do you part to pay for this freedom. Get vaccinated. Or, if you chose not to do so, wear a mask and continue to socially distance.
We can share in the burden of truly gaining our freedom from this plight.
Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
