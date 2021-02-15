Three years ago Sunday, 17 people were stolen from their loves ones in an immeasurable tragedy. A 19-year-old gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and unleashed a hail of bullets on students and staff. When the final toll was determined days later, it included freshman soccer player Alyssa Alhadeff, who dreamed of playing for the U.S. national team; Martin Duque Anguiano, a member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel; Nicholas Dworet, who planned to join the University of Indianapolis swim team and dreamed of going to the 2020 Olympics; football coach Aaron Feis, who died running toward the gunfire; 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg; athletic director and wrestling coach Chris Hixon; freshman Luke “Lukey Bear” Hoyer; freshman and dancer Cara Loughran; Girl Scout, soccer player and Color Guard member Gina Montalto; 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver; Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps member Alaina Petty; senior and youngest of 10 grandchildren Meadow Pollack; Helena Ramsay, a lover of cats and music; trombone and baritone player Alex Schachter; straight-A student Carmen Schentrup; and Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet Peter Wang, who was West Point-bound. Seventeen families destroyed. Hundreds of others forever scarred. It is a dark moment in American history, sadly one of too many involving the deaths of our young people in educational settings. And yet, those touched deepest by this devastating event are determined to turn their experience into victory for the light. In the aftermath of the Parkland tragedy, students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas banded together to form Never Again MSD, an advocacy group that has organized protests, led marches, including the March for Our Lives, and started boycotts in an effort to keep other children from enduring what they experienced on Feb. 14, 2018. Using the hashtags #NeverAgain and #EnoughIsEnough, the organization seeks legislative action to prevent similar shootings with gun control measures. Parents of the victims, including Jamie Guttenberg’s father Fred, have also become advocates for change. And their combined efforts have been fruitful. Since 2018, more than half of our states have taken steps to prevent future tragedies with gun control laws and mental health legislation. Their work, and ours, isn’t over. We’ll never be able to bring those 17 beautiful lives back, but we can and must do everything we can to not add anymore to the list.
Three years ago Sunday, 17 people were stolen from their loves ones in an immeasurable tragedy.
A 19-year-old gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and unleashed a hail of bullets on students and staff.
When the final toll was determined days later, it included freshman soccer player Alyssa Alhadeff, who dreamed of playing for the U.S. national team; Martin Duque Anguiano, a member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel; Nicholas Dworet, who planned to join the University of Indianapolis swim team and dreamed of going to the 2020 Olympics; football coach Aaron Feis, who died running toward the gunfire; 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg; athletic director and wrestling coach Chris Hixon; freshman Luke “Lukey Bear” Hoyer; freshman and dancer Cara Loughran; Girl Scout, soccer player and Color Guard member Gina Montalto; 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver; Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps member Alaina Petty; senior and youngest of 10 grandchildren Meadow Pollack; Helena Ramsay, a lover of cats and music; trombone and baritone player Alex Schachter; straight-A student Carmen Schentrup; and Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet Peter Wang, who was West Point-bound.
Seventeen families destroyed. Hundreds of others forever scarred.
It is a dark moment in American history, sadly one of too many involving the deaths of our young people in educational settings.
And yet, those touched deepest by this devastating event are determined to turn their experience into victory for the light.
In the aftermath of the Parkland tragedy, students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas banded together to form Never Again MSD, an advocacy group that has organized protests, led marches, including the March for Our Lives, and started boycotts in an effort to keep other children from enduring what they experienced on Feb. 14, 2018. Using the hashtags #NeverAgain and #EnoughIsEnough, the organization seeks legislative action to prevent similar shootings with gun control measures.
Parents of the victims, including Jamie Guttenberg’s father Fred, have also become advocates for change.
And their combined efforts have been fruitful. Since 2018, more than half of our states have taken steps to prevent future tragedies with gun control laws and mental health legislation.
Their work, and ours, isn’t over. We’ll never be able to bring those 17 beautiful lives back, but we can and must do everything we can to not add anymore to the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.