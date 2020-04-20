Community festivals have long been part of the American way of life. With parades, food, vendors and performances, these annual gatherings celebrate the character of neighborhoods, towns and cities ... and the people that dwell within.
In recent years, crowds have begun to thin at festivals and fairs. Everyone, it seems, has more important things to do ... whether it’s activities to keep the kids hopping, more work obligations or simply social media feeds to peruse. Organizers struggle to recoup costs and keep vendors happy because we’re all too busy to be bothered.
And then 2020 comes along, and a virus, that isn’t even a living thing, fundamentally changes how we work, how we play and how we socialize.
It’s also started to take from us those traditions we hold dear, even if we haven’t personally participated in them in ages.
First, it was the annual July 4th celebration and summer concert series in Anderson.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced April 13 these city events, and several others including the opening of the city pool and the Mayor’s Annual Charity Ball, would be canceled for 2020.
“All of these canceled events involve large groups of people gathering together in social settings that will not be safe until we have substantially flattened the curve of this virus, driven down the numbers of cases and have developed and deployed an effective vaccine available to all of our citizens,” Broderick said.
The mayor also cited an inability to do the required planning and lack of funding for some projects as factors that necessitated canceling the events. Broderick committed to bringing these celebrations back when the city was safely able.
Late last week, the virus prompted the town of Lapel to cancel its Village Fair. It would have celebrated the 34th year of the festival this year, with the annual parade, vendors, food trucks and concerts.
There has been much consternation on social media over the loss of these events. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do about it this year ... and the Anderson and Lapel festivals won’t be the last to go on furlough.
But when these events do return, in whatever form that might be, let’s get out and celebrate in our communities. Have a corn dog and lemon shakeup. Throw some darts at balloons. Buy a thingamajig from an art vendor.
Bring light to the community and push the darkness back to the shadows.
