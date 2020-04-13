You’ve heard the saying that when the going gets tough, the tough get going.
Recent history has shown us what exactly “going” means.
These last few weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted stay-at-home orders that have kept us secluded from our loved ones and community, we have seen “going” blossom into “more creative,” “more resourceful” and “more generous.”
Restaurants and bars, deeply affected by orders to close their dining rooms to patrons, have found new ways to serve their customers. Establishments that had never offered curbside pickup before adapted quickly. And many more added delivery options.
This resourcefulness has helped keep restaurants open, which means employees are still getting paychecks.
Oakley Brothers’ Distillery has taken things one step further. Seeing a need in the community, particularly among those on the frontlines of battling the virus, the distillery has started manufacturing hand sanitizer from products in its warehouse. It’s available free to the community and has been distributed to health care facilities.
Creativity, too, has been on display throughout the area. Teachers and their students are finding ways to connect while distance learning, holding no-contact parades and meeting through video chats. Families who have seniors who won’t finish their final year of high school with their peers are decorating their doors, porches and/or yards to celebrate the milestone, while thousands of people share their senior photos on Facebook to support the Class of 2020.
The community got creative, too, in how it celebrated Easter. Worshippers gathered together for online services to keep each other safe yet still mark the holiest of Christian holidays. Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene made sure families got a chance to get a photo with the Easter Bunny by offering a drive-thru, no-contact experience. And Pulp & Pine offered a chance to participate in a mobile Easter egg hunt, where participants could purchase and paint an egg to hang on their door, then receive a map to the homes of others with eggs on display.
Jeff Goldblum’s character in “Jurassic Park,” Ian Malcolm, famously said, “Life will find a way.” It’s good to know, that even in the face of an unprecedented crisis, that Madison County will too.
