If one thing has been constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it has been loss.
Loss that’s been tragic and life-changing, like the death of a loved one or the disappearance of a once-stable job.
Loss that’s been soul crushing, like birthdays celebrated alone and wedding vows that were never exchanged.
Loss that’s robbed us of traditions, like proms, graduations and summer festivals.
But there’s also been innovation and reinvention to take the sting out of some of those losses.
There are no rides, vendors or displays at the Madison County 4-H Fair this year. There are no area residents milling about while sipping a lemon shakeup or chowing down on deep-fried Twinkies. And, yet, there still is a celebration.
Modified live events are taking place, with options for virtual judging. Sheep, cattle and pigs are being shown. Projects in all areas are being judged. And kids are getting a real, though different, 4-H experience.
The Purdue Extension Office and local 4-H clubs deserve kudos for making it all happen, in the face of such daunting odds.
Here at The Herald Bulletin, the sports staff had to do some quick thinking about how to ensure the third THB Sports Awards became a reality.
For the past two years, George Bremer, Rob Hunt and Heather Bremer, with an assist from WHBU’s Zach Johnson, have put on a fantastic live event for the sports community, with a red carpet, enthusiastic crowd and plenty of smiles.
When it became clear that a live event would not be feasible or responsible, the team put their heads together and decided on a virtual awards program, held this past Tuesday live on the THB Facebook page and at heraldbulletin.com.
From the nearly 4,000 views and hundreds of positive comments received on social media, it’s clear the community enjoyed this virtual version of the awards. No doubt, memories were made even though we could not come together.
So, while the coronavirus has taken and will continue to steal so much from us, remember that where there’s a will, there’s a way to make sure the show still goes on.
