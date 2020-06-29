“Feed the Light” was started as a way to acknowledge those in our community and our nation who are contributing to the universal good. To honor those who beat back the darkness with acts, big and small, that benefit their fellow man. And to encourage others to do the same.
But maybe you’re struggling to find ways that you can contribute. Maybe you don’t think you have enough time because of your job or your kids. Maybe you think what you do won’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
Feeding the light doesn’t have to take hours of volunteer time. And every act has the potential of changing the world in significant ways.
So, here are just a few ways you can contribute to pushing the darkness out of our world …
Make respect a habit: Whether it’s allowing another to walk through a doorway first or allowing pedestrians to cross while driving, small acts of respect can ripple across your community.
Random acts of kindness: Wheel a neighbor’s trash bins back to the house, pay for a stranger’s coffee, leave behind more than a few pennies. You can find hundreds of ideas for little acts of kindness at randomactsofkindness.org.
Welcome new neighbors: Fill a basket with cookies and muffins or even just say hello and introduce yourself to the new people moving in across the street or upstairs. You may not find lifelong friends but at least you’ll know their names and they’ll know yours. Making someone feel welcome is simple but impactful.
Give a positive review: Want to help out the small businesses in your area? Take five minutes to write a few kind words about their services. Share your review on social media so others will be encouraged to shop and eat local.
Talk with an elder: Ask them about their past, their childhood and lessons they’ve learned. You’ll gain wisdom while they get a chance to have someone listen and devote attention to them.
That’s just a start. We’ll share more ideas for feeding the light in the coming weeks. We hope you take a shot at trying one or two of them out.
The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
