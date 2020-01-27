You may never have known the pain of hunger. Or the chill of the wind as you face the weather without a proper coat. Or the sadness of not having something, even a simple toy, to call your own.
And, yet, you donate.
You give $1 or $5 or $25. You turn in checks for $100 or $500. You offer a sum of $5,000 without even providing your name.
You give what you can and you do it with joy and purpose and compassion in your heart.
And we thank you from the bottom of ours.
Our community responded to the needs of so many others by donating $16,875 to the Empty Stocking Fund, an effort by the Salvation Army and Herald Bulletin to provide local families in need with not only joy for the holidays but assistance all year round.
As need in our community continues to grow, it’s been a challenge to reach the yearly goal, which was set at $15,000 this year.
An anonymous donation of $5,000 helped crack that mark at the campaign’s end, and we are ever so grateful for the generosity these individuals showed.
But we’re also grateful for every cent donated by every member of the community. Every dollar counts. Every dollar means a family that doesn’t have to go without ... without toys, without food or without clothes.
We all have our owns reasons for contributing. Some feel a sense of duty to help those in need. Some hope to give back to a community who gave so much to them. Others feel called by religious or moral beliefs.
And then there are some who give because they do understand the pain and the cold and the sadness. Others helped them climb from the darkness. They only hope to return others to the light.
Thank you, again, to those who give. And to those who find themselves in need of the services these donations provide, don’t give up.
We can all find the light together.
