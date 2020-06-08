Recent months have been unsettling for adults, but imagine for a moment you had been living them as a child.
For a few days, you would have been excited to be out of school. Excitement would have given away to anger when your parents said no to visiting friends and family. Confusion and fear followed when you heard them talk in hushed tones about sickness and death and dwindling bank accounts. And let’s not forget boredom when days turned to weeks turned to months.
And in more recent days, imagine trying to process the senseless death of George Floyd, the flood of protests and the images of it all online and on television. Imagine having no idea why so many are angry and sad ... or imagine knowing all too well exactly why and worrying that nothing will change.
Now, snap back to your reality as an adult. How can you help the children in your life navigate these times?
Remember that they are watching you. When you are kind. When you are brave. When you are uncomfortable. When you stand against injustice.
Remember that they are listening. When you talk. When you are watching videos. When you acknowledge you were wrong. When you respond to their questions.
Remember these two things and use this opportunity to connect with their hearts and nurture their minds. Remember and make this time count.
