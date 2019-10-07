Every week you see their faces in the pages of The Herald Bulletin. They probably make you smile and involuntarily utter “Awwwww.” You probably chuckle at their names ... Angelicat, Shakespaw and bonded pair Plum and Peacock.
They are the hundreds of dogs and cats residing in our local shelters, still looking for their forever homes.
Our community is in crisis when it comes to discarded and disregarded animals. The flow of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens into our shelters is unending and rarely slows. Abuse and neglect are rampant as is a lack of compassion.
Our laws don’t do enough to protect the animals. Our government doesn’t provide enough for the ever-rising cost of their care. And too many in our community, who are either overwhelmed by the sadness of it all or simply uncaring, often turn a blind eye to the abuse and need.
But this week showed again that there are mighty heroes among us for our furry friends.
On Sunday, the Animal Protection League held The Furlong: A Walk in the Park at Hoosier Park. During the event, in its seventh year, walkers and their pets trot around the racetrack, raising funds for the shelter. APL director Maleah Stringer calls this her “Long, Long Walk” and always sets a lofty personal fundraising goal. Again this year, she broke it, raising more than $10,000.
On Friday, the Madison County Humane Society hosted its annual Fur Ball, marking the event’s 10th anniversary with a “Mardi Paw” theme. The dinner and auction raise money for the many needs of the humane society. Fur Ball precedes another annual fundraising effort, the Christmas Craft & Hobby Show in November.
If they could, each dog and cat in our shelters would thank those for stepped forward to participate in these events. They would lick every face and nuzzle every leg to show how much every single cent means. And then they would return to their cage or run or cat house and patiently wait for the one who will love them forever.
Staff and volunteers at the shelters will return to their daily routine as well, facing situations most of us can’t bear. They work tirelessly for these animals. And with the outpouring from the community this week, they can keep trying to give them the second chance they deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.