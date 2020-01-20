Today’s public school teachers put up with a lot more than should be expected of those who mold the leaders, entrepreneurs and public servants of tomorrow.
Students in crisis, standardized testing and low wages are just a few of the challenges. So is never having enough funds for instructional materials and educational projects.
Those dollars often come out of the teachers’ own pockets, further diminishing the meager salaries our educators get.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and generous members of our community have stepped up to offset some of the costs.
Each year of his term, Broderick has raised funds through the Mayor’s Ball, a charity event that includes a live and silent auction. The funds are used to provide grants to area teachers.
Those grants recently were divided among 43 teachers, totaling more than $50,000 this year.
Some teachers are using the funds for presentation tools. Some for books, curriculum materials and specialty reading groups.
Undoubtedly, area teachers will make the most of these funds, stretching them to meet classroom needs in as many ways as they can.
And it was all made possible by the generous spirits of those in our community.
That generosity provides materials but it also leads to so much more ... including positivity, promise and opportunity.
Positivity in the joy new and needed materials can bring. Promise of new adventures and opportunities on the horizon. And the opportunity for students to find a new spark of interest, field of study or path in their lives.
It would be great to see more in our community take part in raising these funds, and for other communities to follow Anderson’s lead and give their teachers a chance to provide everything their students need.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to watch that positivity, promise and opportunity grow and reach every kid in every community?
Yes, it most certainly would.
