In a few weeks, many of us will gather with our families to celebrate Christmas, with plenty of presents and a holiday feast with all the trimmings.
But for too many in our community, there won’t be presents or a feast. Instead, there will be poverty, need and a stark understanding of going without.
Fortunately, there are organizations within our community that step up to do what they can to fill that need during the holidays.
One of those charities is Operation Love Minstries, which has conducted its Christmas Wishes Program for the past nine years. The program, which once provided families with meals, has expanded to include the whole Christmas experience. Operation Love partners with Second Chance to Get it Right to collect toys for children.
The program will help some 300 families, including more than 600 children.
Salvation Army will offer assistance as well this holiday, providing meals and gift to more than 600 families and 1,500 children. The organization hopes to raise $225,000 this season, including $105,000 from its Red Kettle campaign.
Neither of these organizations, nor any of the dozens of others who aim to help all families have a happy holiday, can do it alone. They need your assistance in the providing of resources or funds.
So, while you’re out shopping this season, whether it’s for an air fryer or Elsa doll, think about adding a Barbie or a few Matchbox cars to your cart. Then drop them off with Toys for Tots or another program.
As you’re gathering ingredients for your family’s feast, grab a few extra canned goods and donate them to a food pantry.
When you walk by the volunteer ringing his bell, find some change and throw it in the kettle. Or write a check to the Empty Stocking Fund.
If you believe in the spirit of Christmas, have a charitable heart.
