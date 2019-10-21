Humans have coveted the creatures we share the planet with since the dawn of civilization.
Wall carvings from ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia depict expeditions to distant lands to capture exotic animals for the private menageries of the rulers and the wealthy. These collections of wildlife also appeared in the early civilizations of China, Greece and Rome. Aztec emperor Montezuma II is credited with creating one of the earliest in the Western Hemisphere.
Menageries evolved into modern zoological parks, or zoos, in the 18th century. We began studying animals, their behaviors and anatomy for scientific reasons. The first modern zoo was built in 1793 in Paris, the Menagerie du Jardin des Plantes. It can still be toured today.
Early modern zoos rarely afforded the animals their natural habitats. Iron bars and cement slabs were cheaper and easier to maintain. Zoos became places of family entertainment, more like circus sideshows than scientific exhibits, housing the fantastic from exotic locales.
Fortunately, this is no longer the norm. Zoos realized it was important — and more humane — to provide large habitats that resembled the places animals were found in the wild. They recognized that educating the public was just as important as entertaining them. And, in the face of devastating deforestation and habitat loss, they began to focus on species conservation, a role that is more critical than ever with our climate in crisis.
The Indianapolis Zoo has stepped up to be at the forefront of those conservation efforts.
The zoo plans to create an international center devoted to saving threatened species. The Global Center for Species Survival is expected to open next year, employing nine Indianapolis-based experts who will help wildlife experts around the world save species in danger of extinction. The center aims to help researchers with fundraising, talking to policy makers and crafting social media campaigns. It’s all made possible by a $4 million startup grant from the Lilly Endowment.
The zoo is already renowned for its Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center, which aims to ensure the survival of the critically endangered great ape.
Now, the work conducted right here in the Hoosier State could prevent the green turtle, polar bear and Plains zebra from suffering the same fate of the Northern White Rhinoceros, the Golden Toad and the Carolina Parakeet, which are among the thousands of species we’ll never see again.
And that gives us hope for a future where our children’s children will see these animals with their own eyes and not just in history books.
