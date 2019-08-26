The world can seem like a pretty dark and unfriendly place as our society squabbles over divisive issues that cause anger, grief and distrust among the populace. We are besieged daily by headlines and hot takes that flood our airwaves and social media timelines with negativity … and this all gets us absolutely nowhere.
So, how about we change the conversation?
Starting now and each Monday going forward, we’ll be replacing our “You Said It” feature with “Feed the Light.” This weekly opinion page feature will aim to inspire you with community-positive editorials that applaud people and groups making a positive impact on others, to recognize progress on a broad issue affecting our cities and towns or to just inject a little happy into the start of your week.
Its name is derived from an ancient story that tells of the battle between the two wolves inside us all. One wolf is Evil or Dark and feeds on anger, envy, greed, resentment and sorrow. The other wolf is Good or Light and feeds on joy, peace, love and hope. The wolf you feed the most is the wolf that wins.
Evil wolf is getting more than his fair share of meals. So we hope you’ll join us in directing some vittles Good wolf’s way.
Perhaps there’s someone making a real difference you think deserves recognition. Maybe there’s a group that’s doing some amazing unheralded work. Or maybe you had an interaction with a complete stranger that restored your faith in humanity. Let us know and we’ll consider it for future use in this space or even a feature story. Just email your story to heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com or call our offices.
Need an example? Here’s something that caught our eye this week ...
The digital age has been tough on libraries. Devices, like e-readers and cellphones, have driven people away from printed products. And the trend has taken down numerous hometown and big-box book stores.
In the face of this change, local libraries could have given up, turned off their lights and quietly shuttered the doors on long-standing institutions of civilized society.
Fortunately, the big brains that run libraries knew they couldn’t let that happen. Many, including those in Madison County, modified their mission and their services.
Libraries began offering e-books for checkout. They started gaming and fandom clubs to get young people into the building. And they offered interesting programming for the young and old.
Take Alexandria-Monroe Library’s recent “Create & Destroy” program. What a great way to get kids interested in how things works. And that curiosity won’t be easily sated ... they’ll have to turn to reading, whether in books or online, to satisfy that itch.
At Anderson Public Library, attendees to the “Nailed It!” program get a chance to recreate some eye-catching desserts, just like on the Netflix show. When it doesn’t go well (because it never does), they’ll have to turn to cookbooks and other culinary sources for help. Again, people will be reading.
Our libraries have shown us you can’t wait around for things to go back to the way they were. You adapt, and you’ll survive. That’s a pretty powerful lesson for us all.
So, tell us who’s moving the needle forward in your community or what reminds you there’s more to life than Facebook rants.
We can’t wait to hear what you’ve got. Let’s start feeding the right wolf together.
