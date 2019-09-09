Life hasn’t always been easy for Anna LeMire’s son Brayden.
Things got even worse a couple of weeks ago when the 12-year-old moved from Muncie to Anderson. According to his mother, Brayden has endured “some mental breakdowns” since the move. When she needed to turn to law enforcement for help, she expected officers to “just handcuff him and take him to juvenile hall.”
But that’s not what happened. Enter Anderson Police Department Officer Brian Gehrke into the young man’s life.
LeMire says Gehrke has gone above and beyond his job when it comes to her son. He’s taken time out to talk to Brayden and calm him down. He’s given him ideas of positive activities Brayden can do. And Gehrke’s even spent some time off-duty trying to help Brayden get a scholarship for a martial arts class.
LeMire has tried to thank Gehrke for everything he’s done for her son. But, she says, he humbly replies he’s just doing his job.
It may be just his job, but Gehrke is excelling at it.
It’s never been easy being a police officer – usually you are encountering people in some of the worst moments of their lives. Officers are met with hostility and disdain as they try to sort out confrontations, chaos and crimes.
And sometimes bad apples within the ranks do more harm than good, making it difficult for the public to see anything but the brutality and excessiveness that dominates headlines.
In the face of this disheartening reality, it’s easy to forget there are good cops. There are men and women who put their lives on the line every day for the sake of their communities. And there are officers, like Gehrke, who see their jobs as more than handcuffs and flashing lights.
LeMire, when asked what she’d like to tell Gehrke, said, “Thank you, sir, for all that you do. And continue to do. There needs to be more men like you, and you are a true blessing.”
Indeed, officers who serve and protect are a blessing to our community. And Officer Gehrke, in particular, is a shining example of how a little compassion can go a long way.
