A new holiday tradition began last Christmas season in Anderson, and with it came a glimpse at what the city could be.
A 2,150-square-foot rink of synthetic ice opened at Dickmann Town Center last year, attracting thousands of local residents to take laps around the speedy surface. With free admission to the rink and free skate rental, it was a huge hit with locals and, for many, was quickly added to their collection of family holiday traditions. Weekends drew the largest number of skaters, with an average of 700 taking to the ice.
In addition to skating, there was free hot chocolate available to warm participants and spectators alike. And Santa visited Dickmann Town Center while the rink was operating, giving families a chance to visit with their little ones.
The rink was so popular last year, the city purchased the then-rented venue with food and beverage tax revenue for $41,126.
It was a positive investment in the community’s future and a big boost to the quality of life for downtown, which has struggled to draw in families.
The rink returned this season, opening just after Thanksgiving. (Last year the rink was delayed in transit, arriving in early December.)
It will be available to residents through Saturday, Jan. 25. With hours on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, it’s sure to work it’s way into many more family holiday celebrations.
Again, skating sessions, limited to 50 people at a time, will be free of charge. Regular figure skating skates can’t be used on the surface, but appropriate skates are free of cost.
Officials expect the rink to be busy again this season, and it’s a joy even to just watch as bundled up kids and adults slip-slide their way around the rink.
That joy, that feeling is what’s so often missing downtown ... residents enjoying an activity together while all their cares melt away.
It’s great to have captured it for the holiday season. Perhaps we can find a way to bring it to downtown all year round.
