“Life can change in an instant.”
That’s how the tweet shared just before 9 p.m. Friday by Shenandoah student-athlete Erikka Hill began. It’s the kind of opening that makes your heart skip a beat and your breath catch in your throat. Because you know what’s about to come will be heartbreaking.
“All of my family made it out safely, but we did lose one of our dogs.”
The accompanying photo told the rest of the tale. A two-story house burned down to its frame. A home that had become uninhabitable, a family’s possessions and beloved pet gone.
Hill, as kind and humble as they come, sent the tweet not just to let the community know her family was OK but to express her gratitude for the support they had gotten in the hours since the fire.
“Thank you for all the love and support we have already received!”
What The Herald Bulletin’s 2019 Girls Athlete of the Year and three-sport star didn’t know was the outpouring of love had just begun.
Dozens of local athletes and school team accounts replied to the tweet expressing their well wishes and prayers for Hill, her parents and three siblings.
As word spread about the tragedy, so did the efforts to make sure the Hills had everything they need.
At Elwood, girls basketball players and seniors Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell organized a benefit at the Panthers’ game against Wabash. They passed around a bucket to collect funds. You can read more about their efforts in Rob Hunt’s Tuesday column in the sports section.
Anderson Preparatory Academy announced via its Twitter account that anyone attending its girls varsity game could shoot a free throw at halftime and get a free 2 liter of pop. All the proceeds would be donated to the Hills.
Over at Lapel, the volleyball and girls basketball teams are organizing a fundraiser, too. Hill “is a superstar on and off the court,” a tweet from @LapelVB said.
And there’s a GoFundMe account set up, called the “Karis and Carl Hill Family Fund,” asking for help with the family’s basic needs, like clothes, food and basic care items. It was started Saturday with a goal of $3,000. Just short of $5,000 had been donated as of Sunday afternoon.
It’s unbelievable to see rivals on the field and court come together to turn a heartbreaking story into a heartwarming testament to the strength of character of our young people and community.
