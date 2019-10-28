Halloween can be really scary for families with children who have food allergies.
According to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization, one in 13 children in the United States lives with a food allergy, about two in every classroom.
Food allergies are no joke. They can be life-altering and even life-threatening.
Your typical plastic pumpkin full of Halloween candy could be hazardous to these kids. Most popular candies contain nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, among the most common allergens in kids and adults. And while those mini sizes may seem like a good way to save on the candy you’re handing out, they often contain different ingredients than their full-size counterparts and don’t have labels that may warn of allergens.
So how can we make Halloween little less scary for these kids?
A couple years ago, the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee started a local awareness activity that’s spread across the country. They asked families to provide non-food treats to trick-or-treaters and to show their homes were participating by placing a teal pumpkin outside.
Teal has been the color of food allergy awareness for more than 20 years.
The idea spread like wildfire, and now it’s not uncommon to see teal pumpkins right next to the orange ones up and down streets.
It doesn’t take much to participate. First, you’ll need to purchase some non-food treats. That could be anything from glowsticks, bracelets and necklaces to pencils, bubbles and erasers. You could get whistles, bouncy balls, finger puppets, spider rings, vampire fangs, mini notepads, playing cards or stickers. If you like to read, foster that love in kids by handing out bookmarks.
Then put a teal pumpkin outside of your home to let parents know you have non-food treats. You can either paint a regular pumpkin teal or find them at your local grocery or craft store. And if you don’t have time to paint or buy a pumpkin, simply print out an image of a teal pumpkin and hang it by your door.
If you want your entire area to know you’re participating, visit foodallergy.org and add your home to the Teal Pumpkin Project map. Then spread the word among your family, friends and social media. And make sure to keep your candy treats and non-food treats in different bowls.
Trick-or-treating is a thrill every kid should get to experience. The Teal Pumpkin Project means even those with food allergies can do so safely.
