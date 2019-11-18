Serving our country can be a lonely endeavor. Deployment takes service members away from their families, often for extended periods of time. Returning home can lead to isolation as troops adjust to “normal life” and deal with the physical and mental wounds they receive. Few can understand the things they’ve seen and done.
That’s why it’s so important we don’t forget our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made. And Veterans Day is the perfect opportunity.
Madison-Grant High School’s athletic department has provided a breakfast for local veterans for the past four years. It’s a chance for the students to learn from veterans of all generations and ask questions about their service.
For three years, Anderson Councilman Fred Reese Jr. has presented appreciation certificates to those who served the nation. He distributes them at nursing homes and community events. That first year, 103 certificates were given out, 253 the next. Reese said he’s getting calls with more names to add to his list.
“I don’t have a lot of money, but sometimes just showing people you can and you appreciate what they do means so much,” Reese said. “You can see the emotion when we give it to them. They are crying and you would think we were given them a pot of gold.”
And this year, the Indianapolis Colts and Bob’s Discount Furniture Store gave Anderson veteran Brian Sawyer new furniture in every room of the home he shares with his wife and four kids. Sawyer was overwhelmed by the gift, saying he didn’t know if his family deserved it all.
Sawyer, like so many other veterans, doesn’t see himself as a hero. He was serving his country, understanding the sacrifices that come with it.
But it’s also our duty to make sure veterans know they are worthy of our praise and admiration and to never forget what they have given for our freedoms.
